Tigers to play T20 WC warm-ups against USA and India
Bangladesh are scheduled to play two T20 World Cup warm-up matches against USA and India on May 28 and June 1, respectively, before taking on Sri Lanka in their opening tournament fixture on June 8 in Dallas, USA.
Najmul Hossain Shanto's side will take on the USA at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, the venue for the Tigers' match against Sri Lanka, following a three-match T20I series against the co-hosts running from May 21 to May 25 before they face off against India to complete their World Cup build-up. While the ICC confirmed that the second warm-up game will take place in the USA, the time and venue for the contest are yet to be announced.
The Tigers left the country in the early hours of Thursday and landed at the George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, USA on Friday.
A total of 17 teams will play the warm-up games, including South Africa, who are playing an intra-squad on the 29th in Florida.
These warm-up fixtures will be 20 overs per side and will not have international T20 status, allowing teams to field all members of their 15-player squad.
Monday 27 May
Canada v Nepal, Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Grand Prairie, Texas
Oman v Papua New Guinea, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago
Namibia v Uganda, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago
Tuesday 28 May
Sri Lanka v Netherlands, Broward County Stadium, Broward County, Florida
Bangladesh v USA, Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Grand Prairie, Texas 10h30 [9:30 pm Bangladesh time]
Australia v Namibia, Queen's Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago
Wednesday 29 May
South Africa intra-squad, Broward County Stadium, Broward County, Florida
Afghanistan v Oman, Queen's Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago
Thursday 30 May
Nepal v USA, Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Grand Prairie, Texas
Scotland v Uganda, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago
Netherlands v Canada, Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Grand Prairie, Texas
Namibia v Papua New Guinea, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago
West Indies v Australia, Queen's Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago
Friday 31 May
Ireland v Sri Lanka, Broward County Stadium, Broward County, Florida
Scotland v Afghanistan, Queen's Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago
Saturday 1 June
Bangladesh v India, Venue TBA USA
