Cricket
Agencies
Fri May 17, 2024 10:19 AM
Last update on: Fri May 17, 2024 11:41 AM

Most Viewed

Cricket

Tigers to play T20 WC warm-ups against USA and India 

Agencies
Fri May 17, 2024 10:19 AM Last update on: Fri May 17, 2024 11:41 AM
Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Bangladesh are scheduled to play two T20 World Cup warm-up matches against USA and India on May 28 and June 1, respectively, before taking on Sri Lanka in their opening tournament fixture on June 8 in Dallas, USA. 

Najmul Hossain Shanto's side will take on the USA at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, the venue for the Tigers' match against Sri Lanka, following a three-match T20I series against the co-hosts running from May 21 to May 25 before they face off against India to complete their World Cup build-up. While the ICC confirmed that the second warm-up game will take place in the USA, the time and venue for the contest are yet to be announced. 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Photo: BCB

The Tigers left the country in the early hours of Thursday and landed at the George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, USA on Friday. 

Photo: BCB

A total of 17 teams will play the warm-up games, including South Africa, who are playing an intra-squad on the 29th in Florida.

Photo: BCB

These warm-up fixtures will be 20 overs per side and will not have international T20 status, allowing teams to field all members of their 15-player squad.

Monday 27 May
Canada v Nepal, Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Grand Prairie, Texas 
Oman v Papua New Guinea, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago 
Namibia v Uganda, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago 

Tuesday 28 May
Sri Lanka v Netherlands, Broward County Stadium, Broward County, Florida 
Bangladesh v USA, Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Grand Prairie, Texas 10h30 [9:30 pm Bangladesh time]
Australia v Namibia, Queen's Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago 

Wednesday 29 May
South Africa intra-squad, Broward County Stadium, Broward County, Florida 
Afghanistan v Oman, Queen's Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago 

Thursday 30 May
Nepal v USA, Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Grand Prairie, Texas

Scotland v Uganda, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago 
Netherlands v Canada, Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Grand Prairie, Texas 
Namibia v Papua New Guinea, Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago 
West Indies v Australia, Queen's Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago 

Friday 31 May
Ireland v Sri Lanka, Broward County Stadium, Broward County, Florida 
Scotland v Afghanistan, Queen's Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago

Saturday 1 June
Bangladesh v India, Venue TBA USA

Related topic:
Bangladesh vs USABangladesh vs IndiaT20 World Cup 2024
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

liton das performance analysis

Liton in full-swing self-destructive mode

1w ago
Taskin to miss T20 WC build-up series against USA

Taskin to miss T20 WC build-up series against USA

3d ago

Tigers in Pune, waiting for Shakib's report

7m ago

Livingstone leaves IPL to get 'knee sorted'

3d ago

Balbirnie leads Ireland to five-wicket win over Pakistan in T20I opener

6d ago
কুমিল্লায় বাস উল্টে নিহত ৫, আহত ১৫
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

কুমিল্লায় বাস উল্টে নিহত ৫, আহত ১৫

আহত যাত্রীদের পুলিশ স্থানীয় উপজেলা স্বাস্থ্য কমপ্লেক্স হাসপাতালে পাঠিয়েছে।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

বাসাবোতে নির্মাণাধীন ভবন থেকে পড়ে ২ শ্রমিক নিহত

৩২ মিনিট আগে
push notification