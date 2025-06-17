Tigers invite trouble in placid Galle

Galle has a reputation for producing benign batting-friendly pitches, offering turn and assistance to spinners towards the latter part of Test matches. Bangladesh have played memorable matches here and achieved collective and individual success at this venue.

The current Bangladesh team would have thought that it would be the case this time too when they opted to bat first on winning the toss in the first Test against Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

Only their top-order batters didn't read the script properly.

While it needed some cool heads and calm demeanours, Bangladesh batters showed needless and improper aggression, ushering their own downfall in the first session of the game.

Anamul Haque Bijoy, still finding his feet in Test cricket after being called back in the longest format following a lengthy break, could not trouble the scorers when he chased a wide delivery from Asitha Fernando, only to find the keeper for a 10-ball duck.

The next two dismissals came close to one another as the visitors tried to build a partnership, both falling to the off-spin of debutant Tharindu Ratnayake.

Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews (C) is congratulated by Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim during his farewell ceremony before the start of the first day of the first Test cricket match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at the Galle International Cricket Stadium in Galle on June 17, 2025. Photo: AFP

Shadman Islam (14 off 53) was perhaps a bit unlucky as he faced an excellent delivery by the debutant, squared up and offering a catch at short slip to captain Dananjaya de Silva. Mominul Haque (29 off 33) looked to be aggressive from the start and despite having a reprieve, offered one to the captain off Tharindu, compounding Bangladesh's troubles.

The incoming batters, Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mushfiqur Rahim, also took the attacking route against Tharindu, trying to unsettle the off-spinner. They have survived till lunch, taking the score from 45 for three to 90 for three in 28 overs. Shanto was batting on 25 and Mushfiqur on 20.

Earlier, Shanto won the toss and elected to bat first at the iconic Galle International Stadium today.

The contest carries added significance as it marks the final appearance of veteran Sri Lankan all-rounder Angelo Mathews in Test cricket — a swansong fittingly staged at the venue where his storied career began 15 years ago.

Bangladesh captain Shanto said the dry wicket, along with the opportunity to bowl last on it, influenced their decision to bat first. Sri Lanka skipper Dhananjaya de Silva also expressed a preference to bat first but described it as "a different kind of wicket."

All-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Bangladesh's highest run-getter in the last WTC cycle, is not playing due to illness. He is out with a fever, missing his first Test in three years.

The wait for pacer Ebadot Hossain's return to international cricket has also been extended, as Bangladesh have opted for two pacers — Nahid Rana and Hasan Mahmud — along with two spinners, Taijul Islam and Nayeem Hasan.

Litton Das has made his return to red-ball cricket.

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, have handed debuts to two players — top-order batter Lahiru Udara and ambidextrous spinner Tharindu Rathnayake.

Sri Lanka XI: Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Udara, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva (captain), Kusal Mendis (wicketkeeper), Milan Ratnayake, Tharindu Rathnayake, Prabath Jayasuriya, Asitha Fernando.

Bangladesh XI: Shadman Islam, Anamul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das (wicketkeeper), Jaker Ali, Taijul Islam, Nahid Rana, Hasan Mahmud, Nayeem Hasan.