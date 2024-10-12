Tigers manage 90 runs after 10 overs

India's Sanju Samson celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) during the third and final Twenty20 international cricket match between India and Bangladesh at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on October 12, 2024. Photo: AFP

Bangladesh reached 90 runs for the loss of three wicket after 10 overs in pursuit of India's 297-run total in the third and final T20I in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Liton Das remained unbeaten on 37 off 21 balls and Towhid Hridoy was not out on 19 off 16 balls.

Sampson ton propels India to record 297 in third Bangladesh T20I

Opener Sanju Sampson scored a 47-ball 111 to help propel India to 297 for six in the third and final T20I against Bangladesh in Hyderabad on Saturday.

The total became the highest in the format amongst Test-playing nations.

Sampson's knock, laced smashed 11 fours and eight sixes, also became the second-fastest T20I ton by an India batter after former skipper Rohit Sharma's 35-ball ton against Sri Lanka in Indore in 2017.

All the batters, apart from opener Abishek Sharma (four off four balls), had a field day for India. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav's 35-ball 75 featured five sixes and eight fours, while Hardik Pandya (47 off 18 balls) and Riyan Parag (34 off 13 balls) smashed blistering cameos.

Sampson hits second-fastest T20I ton for India

India opener Sanju Sampson scored the second-fastest T20I ton for India when he reached the milestone in 40 balls in the third and final T20I against Bangladesh in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Former skipper Rohit Sharma hold the record for the fastest ton for the Men in Blue in the format, courtesy of a 35-ball ton against Sri Lanka in Indore in 2017.

Sampson smashed 10 fours and eight sixes for his unbeaten 44-ba;ll 106 as he powered India to 190 for one after the end of the 13th over. At the other end, skipper Suryakumar Yadav remained not out on a 30-ball 62 laced with five fours and as many sixes.

India record their joint-highest Powerplay total in T20Is

India batters Sanju Sampson and Suryakumar Yadav propelled their side to 82 for one after the end of the Powerplay in the third and final T20I against India at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday.

This was India's highest Powerplay total in the format as they matched their previous best of 82 for two against Scotland in Dubai in 2018.

Bangladesh made an early inroad when pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib removed opener Abishek Sharma in the second over of the innings but things went downhill for the Tigers since then as Sampson smacked six fours and a six for his unbeaten 19-ball 37, while Suryakumar pumped three maximums and four boundaries for his 13-ball 35.

Bangladesh to bowl first in 3rd India T20I

India captain Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and opted to bat first in the third and final T20I against Bangladesh at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday.

The visitors made two changes as all-rounder Mehedi Hasan Miraz and batter Jaker Ali Anik made way for Sheikh Mahedi and Tanzid Tamim, while the hosts rested pacer Arshdeep Singh and brought in leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi.

The match is set to be Mahmudullah Riyad's final T20I for Bangladesh.

Bangladesh: Parvez Hossain Emon, Litton Das (wk), Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

India: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Nitish Reddy, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav