Tigers lose series as Lankan rivalry fuels

Bangladesh succumbed to a 28-run defeat against Sri Lanka in the third and final T20I in Sylhet yesterday, failing to win their first-ever T20I series against the island nation. However, the rivalry between the two teams has gained new grounds ahead of the ODI series.

The visitors, who restricted the hosts to 146 all out after posting 174 for seven, brought out a 'timed-out' celebration while posing with the trophy -- pointing to their wrists in reference to Angelo Mathews' dismissal against Bangladesh in last year's ODI World Cup.

Following such responses, Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain was asked whether the team would want to be aggressive going forward to the ODI series, beginning on March 13.

"There is nothing to handle aggressively. I feel that what they had done with the 'timed-out' [celebration] is something they could not get out of," Najmul said.

"I think they should live in the present, for their own good. I feel we didn't do anything outside the laws of the game [during the World Cup match]. They are going overboard but we aren't bothered by it," he added.

At the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, there was also an incident involving Towhid Hridoy -- who was seen arguing with the Lankan players while they were busy celebrating the dismissal of the right-handed batter. When Sri Lanka star Kusal Mendis was asked the same question, assistant coach Naveed Nawaz stepped in to play down the incidents, informing "the atmosphere is really nice" between the two camps.

"I think both teams… give their hundred per cent. Sometimes emotions come into the middle. The players are all very friendly outside the boundary line. They fight really hard once they are inside the ground. I think that's what the game is all about… [and] that's what both teams are expected to do," Nawaz said.

In the second T2OI, the third-umpire's call to reverse Soumya Sarkar's out decision had created a stir amongst the visitors; although Nawaz reckons that "it's part of the game".

"I think the umpire made a mistake. Everyone can make a mistake. Our team isn't thinking about it too much," he said of the controversial umpiring incident.

Having shown fight in the first two T20Is, Bangladesh will be bitterly disappointed to not have fared better yesterday. However, Nuwan Thushara's destructive spell of five for 20 dashed the Tigers' chances of winning the series.

Overall, Rishad Hossain's 30-ball 53 that lifted Bangladesh from 24 for five, Jaker Ali and Mahmudullah Riyad's rearguard action after early wickets fell during a 200-plus chase in the first T20I, and how the bowlers had operated throughout were positive takeaways from the series.