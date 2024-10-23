Tigers look to set Proteas a target

Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Mushfiqur Rahim steadied the ship to take Bangladesh to 101 for three at stumps on the second day of their second innings against South Africa in Mirpur yesterday. There is still a 101-run deficit and paceman Hasan Mahmud recognised that at least a 200-run target needs to be set to challenge the visitors in their second innings.

Problems, however, had arisen when South Africa were allowed to motor along towards a big first-innings lead of 202 runs. Having ended Day 1 at 140 for six, not many would have expected South Africa to survive past lunch on a track that was taking spin and bounce. Kyle Verreynne nullified that spin and went on to score just his second Test ton and along with Wiaan Mulder, provided late resistance.

It created quite a bit of frustration in the Bangladesh rank. After Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja had resurrected India's first innings in Chennai just recently, Bangladesh faced similar rearguard resistance from the Proteas.

"It happens in Test cricket, it's seen regularly. We see it too and at times it's annoying," Hasan said about the 100-plus seventh-wicket stand and the 66-run eighth-wicket stand from South Africa.

"But we try to bowl economical bowling but you've to maintain the basics. You cannot take wickets if you just want it. You've to try to bowl wicket-taking deliveries more, to check the runs and bowl in partnerships. This is in our hands," Hasan said.

Not enough wicket-taking deliveries were however bowled, Tigers perhaps shooting themselves on the foot picking just one pacer in the line-up.

Much would rest on veteran Mushfiqur and the rest of the batters coming after him if Bangladesh are to make a game of it.

"Joy and Mushfiq bhai have spent a good time. They will try tomorrow to bat as long as they can, to build big partnerships and rest of the batters will have the same intention," Hasan relayed.

With three days to go, there is a lot of time to bat but will Tigers have that mental agility to play deliveries to merit remains the question.