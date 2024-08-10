Tigers to leave for Pakistan on Monday

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has decided to prepone the men's national team's scheduled flight to Pakistan as the team will now leave for the country on August 12 instead of the 17th.

The decision was made after the BCB failed to properly hold the final phase of the Tigers' training session ahead of the Pakistan tour as the foreign coaching staff expressed their reluctance to join the team's practice in Mirpur amidst the current situation of the country.

"That [getting full team together] is the main reason why we are travelling to Pakistan much earlier than the scheduled time," a member of the selection panel told The Daily Star.

"The players can't get together to train at the moment. Their preparation has been hampered because of it. And also training in Pakistani condition could help us. That's why we are trying to hold the camp there instead of here.

"Going there few days ahead will also give us a chance to adjust to the conditions. We have also received a positive response from the Pakistan board," he added.

Meanwhile, a BCB source confirmed on Saturday that the board has booked 18 tickets for players and coaching staff, who will leave from Dhaka for the two-match Test series on Monday at 4:00 PM.

A few members of the probable Test squad which includes Mushfiqur Rahim and Mominul Haque have already reached Islamabad on Monday as they will feature in Bangladesh 'A' team's opening four-day game of a two-match series against Pakistan 'A', scheduled to begin on August 13.

The BCB is expected to announce their squad for the Test series on Saturday. The first Test will begin on August 21 in Rawalpindi and the second one will take place in Karachi from August 30.