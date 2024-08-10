Cricket
Sports Reporter
Sat Aug 10, 2024 09:04 PM
Last update on: Sat Aug 10, 2024 09:17 PM

Most Viewed

Cricket

Tigers to leave for Pakistan on Monday

Sports Reporter
Sat Aug 10, 2024 09:04 PM Last update on: Sat Aug 10, 2024 09:17 PM
Liton Das
Liton Das. Photo: BCB

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has decided to prepone the men's national team's scheduled flight to Pakistan as the team will now leave for the country on August 12 instead of the 17th.

The decision was made after the BCB failed to properly hold the final phase of the Tigers' training session ahead of the Pakistan tour as the foreign coaching staff expressed their reluctance to join the team's practice in Mirpur amidst the current situation of the country.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"That [getting full team together] is the main reason why we are travelling to Pakistan much earlier than the scheduled time," a member of the selection panel told The Daily Star.

"The players can't get together to train at the moment. Their preparation has been hampered because of it. And also training in Pakistani condition could help us. That's why we are trying to hold the camp there instead of here.

"Going there few days ahead will also give us a chance to adjust to the conditions. We have also received a positive response from the Pakistan board," he added.

Meanwhile, a BCB source confirmed on Saturday that the board has booked 18 tickets for players and coaching staff, who will leave from Dhaka for the two-match Test series on Monday at 4:00 PM.

A few members of the probable Test squad which includes Mushfiqur Rahim and Mominul Haque have already reached Islamabad on Monday as they will feature in Bangladesh 'A' team's opening four-day game of a two-match series against Pakistan 'A', scheduled to begin on August 13.

The BCB is expected to announce their squad for the Test series on Saturday. The first Test will begin on August 21 in Rawalpindi and the second one will take place in Karachi from August 30. 

Related topic:
cricketBangladesh Cricket BoardBangladesh cricket team
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

HP squad formed with eye on future Australia Tests

1m ago

BNS sees cricketing activities after 19 years

3m ago
Nigar Sultana Joty

‘There is every possibility of bigger humiliations’

1w ago

Vandersay's 6-33 spins Sri Lanka to big ODI win over India

5d ago
Cricketer Rony’s quest for a comeback

Rony’s quest for a comeback

2w ago
|বাংলাদেশ

নতুন প্রধান বিচারপতি সৈয়দ রেফাত আহমেদ

বিচারপতি সৈয়দ রেফাত আহমেদকে বাংলাদেশের ২৫তম প্রধান বিচারপতি হিসেবে নিয়োগ দিয়েছেন রাষ্ট্রপতি মো. সাহাবুদ্দিন।

২০ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

গোপালগঞ্জে আ. লীগের মিছিল থেকে সেনাবাহিনীর গাড়িতে আগুন

৩৩ মিনিট আগে
push notification