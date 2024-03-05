Tigers fall short despite Jaker heroics

Bangladesh batter Jaker Ali Anik looks to the heavens after reaching his maiden T20I fifty in 25 balls while chasing a 207-run target against Sri Lanka in the first T20I of the three-match series in Sylhet yesterday. Jaker smashed six sixes and four boundaries for a 34-ball 68 but couldn’t take his side home as the Tigers fell three runs short. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Despite two statement-making fifties from Jaker Ali Anik and Mahmudullah Riyad, Bangladesh fell agonisingly short in the first T20I against Sri Lanka as the Tigers began the three-match series with a three-run defeat at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium yesterday.

In chase of a daunting 207-run target, two heroic knocks -- Mahmudullah's 31-ball 54 and a 34-ball 68 from Jaker, playing his first game with the senior team -- helped Bangladesh's revival following a top-order meltdown. But the Tigers could not go all the way, managing 203 for eight in the high-scoring thriller.

Jaker had represented the country in three T20Is previously, but those were with a second-string side during last year's Asian Games. Despite an impressive Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) campaign, Jaker's inclusion in the squad for the Sri Lanka series was accidental as an injury to mystery spinner Aliss Al Islam paved the way for him.

The 26-year-old batter, however, did not delay in making a statement and proved his prowess as a finisher -- a role for which the Tigers have been searching a suitor for a long time in the shortest format.

Having lost four for 68 in 8.5 overs, it looked as if Bangladesh were only playing to reduce the margin of defeat. Experienced Mahmudullah, who had come at three down, then stitched together a 47-run stand with Jaker to give the Tigers some hope.

Mahmudullah, who played his first T20I in 18 months after being dropped from the side, made his statement with a knock that featured two boundaries and four maximums and also kept Bangladesh in the game.

It was Jaker from then on, stitching a 65-run stand with Mahedi Hasan (16 off 11) for the sixth wicket. With Bangladesh needing 10 off the last four deliveries, Jaker departed trying to hit the seventh maximum of his innings – his six maximums in one T20I innings is now the most by any Bangladeshi batter in one single innings in the shortest format.

Shoriful Islam struck a boundary the very next ball but the Tigers could not go over the line eventually.