Wed May 15, 2024 08:17 PM
Last update on: Wed May 15, 2024 08:24 PM

Tigers dressed up for World Cup journey 

Wed May 15, 2024 08:17 PM Last update on: Wed May 15, 2024 08:24 PM

Bangladesh's 15-member T20 World Cup squad posed for a photo session in their national team suits following a practice session at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Wednesday. Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto and head coach Chandika Hathurusingha spoke in the Tigers' final press conference before leaving the country. The Tigers will fly to the USA in the early hours of Thursday and will play a three-match series against the co-hosts of the T20 World Cup before taking part in a warm-up game to complete their build-up to the major event. Photos: Firoz Ahmed

 

Related topic:
Bangladesh cricket teamT20 World Cup 2024
push notification