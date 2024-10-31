Tigers in deep trouble as Rabada, Paterson wreak havoc

It did not take long for South Africa to strike on Day 3 of their second Test against Bangladesh as Tigers lost four quick wickets at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram today.

Pacer Kagiso Rabada had Shanto caught in two minds and edge one back to the wicketkeeper in just the fourth over of the day. In the very next over, Dane Paterson got the wicket of Mushfiqur when he clipped one to Tony de Zorzi for a simple catch at square leg.

Shanto departed after a 17-ball 9 while Mushfiqur could not even open his account, having survived just two deliveries.

Rabada then also removed Mehedi Hasan Miraz and debutant Mahidul Islam Ankon in the same over to register his 16th Test fifer. While Miraz edged one back to the wicketkeeper with a delivery that slightly turned away from a good length, Ankon offered no shot to a delivery that nipped back in towards the right-hander and was trapped in front.

Miraz managed just one off three deliveries while Ankon had to depart without opening his account following just a two-ball stay.

After 16 overs, Bangladesh are staring at an innings defeat as they are left tottering at 58 for eight in their first innings, still trailing by 516 runs.