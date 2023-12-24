Tigers break the duck in New Zealand

Shoriful Islam breaks into wild celebration after taking the wicket of New Zealand’s Tom Latham in the third ODI, which Bangladesh won by nine wickets at the McLean Park in Napier, ending an 18-match losing streak against the Kiwis in New Zealand. Photo: AFP

Bangladesh ended their 18-match losing streak in ODIs against the hosts in New Zealand with a crushing nine-wicket victory in the dead-rubber third ODI of the three-match series at the McLean Park in Napier yesterday.

The pacers set up the stunning victory for the Tigers with Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shoriful Islam and Soumya Sarkar picking up three wickets each to bundle out New Zealand for a mere 98 in 31.4 overs, their lowest ever total against Bangladesh in ODIs.

Only two Kiwi batters -- Will Young and Tom Latham -- could get into 20s as the Bangladesh quicks made full use of the helpful conditions.

Bangladesh chased down the total with 209 balls to spare, their third biggest victory in ODIs in terms of balls in hand.

Even though the victory couldn't save Bangladesh from losing their sixth straight ODI series against the Black Caps in New Zealand, it ended a losing streak that began in 2007.

The Tigers had earlier ended their winless run in New Zealand in Tests last year with a remarkable win in the Mount Maunganui Test.

In that Test, it was pacer Ebadot Hossain's six-wicket haul in the second innings that pivoted the match in the Tigers' favour.

Yesterday, it was the Under-19 World Cup winning pace duo of Sakib and Shoriful who set the tone at the start after skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto won an important toss and asked the hosts to bat first.

In their opening burst, Sakib and Shoriful tested the host batters with movement in the air and off the pitch.

Sakib reaped rewards initially, dismissing Rachin Ravindra (eight) and Henry Nicholls (one) in the first Powerplay.

From 22-2 in 7.2 overs, Young and Latham took New Zealand's score beyond 50.

But their resistance was brought to an end by Shoriful, who rattled Latham's stumps and got Young caught at gully in consecutive overs to reduce the hosts to 61-4.

After that, there was a procession of wickets with both Shoriful and Sakib getting their third and Soumya helping himself to a career-best 3-18.

Mustafizur Rahman bowled William O'Rourke to end New Zealand's misery.

Bangladesh never looked under pressure chasing the meagre target as the only real hiccup came in the fifth over when Soumya had to leave the field retired hurt after a bug flew into his eyes.

Skipper Shanto hit an unbeaten 51 off 42 balls while Anamul Haque made a handy 37 off 33 balls to complete a dominant victory.

The two teams will next play a three-match Twenty20 series, which will begin on 27 December in Napier.