Tigers bounce back in style

Thanks to a disciplined display of bowling and an equally impressive showing with the bat, Bangladesh bounced back to level the three-match T20I series with a comfortable eight-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the second game at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium yesterday.

Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto remained unbeaten with a match-winning 53 off 38 balls, featuring four boundaries and two sixes, while Towhid Hridoy was not out on 32 off 25 balls as Bangladesh reached the 166-run target with eleven balls to spare.

Another controversial moment in an already rugged rivalry between the two nations was added yesterday when the third umpire Masudur Rahman overturned Soumya Sarkar's caught-behind decision.

It was the first ball in the fourth over of Bangladesh's chase when Soumya tried to pull a short-pitch delivery from Binura Fernando and was given out for caught behind by on-field umpire Gazi Sohel. Although the ultra edge showed a spike, the third umpire gave a ruling in favour of the batter, who had started walking out of the field after seeing the clear spike on the big screen.

The Sri Lankan players were unhappy with the decision as there were some heated arguments between the skipper Charith Asalanka and the umpire.

Since then, both Soumya and Liton Das took advantage of the Powerplay, adding 68 runs for the opening stand before the former was eventually dismissed on 26 off 22 balls. Liton, on the other hand, departed after adding 36 off 24 balls, striking five fours and a six.

The platform given by Liton and Soumya was properly capitalised on by Shanto and Hridoy in the middle as the duo dominated the Lankan bowlers till they reached the target comfortably in 18.1 overs.

Earlier, it was a better performance from the Tigers' bowlers compared to the first T20I as the hosts managed to restrict Sri Lanka to 165 for five in 20 overs after electing to bowl.

Taskin Ahmed gave the early breakthrough, removing Avishka Fernando for naught in the second over of the innings with a return catch.

But Sri Lanka fought back with a 66-run second-wicket stand between Kamindu Mendis and Kusal Mendis before the latter was dismissed by Soumya after a 22-ball 36.

Since then the Bangladesh bowlers kept picking wickets at regular intervals, denting the flow of the Sri Lankan batters.