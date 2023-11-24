Tickets range from Tk 100-1000 for Sylhet Test

Cricket
Fans can watch the first of the two-match Test series between Bangladesh and New Zealand for as cheap as Tk 100 as Test cricket returns to the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium (SICS).

Bangladesh will play the first Test against the Kiwis starting on November 28 at the venue which will host its first Test since 2018.

Tickets range from Tk 100 to Tk 1000. Fans can watch the match from the Green Gallery and the Western Stand for Tk 100, while the Eastern Stand tickets will cost them double that. The Club House tickets will be sold for Tk 300, with the Grand Stand tickets going at the highest price of Tk 1000.

Tickets will be available from 9:00 am to 5:30 pm at the ticket counter of the SICS as well as at the Sylhet District Stadium.

