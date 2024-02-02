Three changes for India as Rohit and Co opt to bat against England in 2nd Test

India's captain Rohit Sharma and England's captain Ben Stokes shake hands during the toss prior to the start on the first day of the second Test at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy cricket stadium in Visakhapatnam on February 2, 2024. Photo: AFP

India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat first against England on Friday as they look to level the series in the second Test.

The hosts, who trail the five-match series 1-0, made three changes, including two forced with injuries to KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja, in Visakhapatnam from their opening loss.

Batsman Rajat Patidar was handed his first Test cap by cricketer-turned analyst Zaheer Khan.

Patidar, who made the squad in the absence of Virat Kohli for the first two Tests, left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav and fast bowler Mukesh Kumar come in for Rahul, Jadeja and Mohammed Siraj.

England, led by Ben Stokes, named their team on the eve of the match and handed off-spinner Shoaib Bashir his first Test cap after Jack Leach went out injured following a stunning opening win.

Senior pace bowler James Anderson remains the lone quick in the team after replacing Mark Wood.

England claimed victory in Hyderabad by 28 runs to hand India just their fourth loss in 47 Tests at home since 2013.

Playing XIs:

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Srikar Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (capt), Ben Foakes, Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson.

Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Marais Erasmus (RSA)

TV Umpire: Paul Reiffel (AUS)

Match Referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)