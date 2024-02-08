The concern ahead of T20WC summarised by BPL

Much had been made about Bangladesh's T20I fortunes in the past. The ongoing BPL was supposed to be the platform for local batters to find more T20 gear in their batting, but so far the tournament itself has not been able to induce excitement.

T20 cricket is said to be about runs. When runs are not scored, the excitement comes from close contests. It could be argued that bowling has hardly been of the quality to restrict oppositions to within 150 or less so frequently. Yet, more or less, teams have consistently found it difficult to chase down those 150-plus or even lower scores.

There were even no 200+ scores in Sylhet, known as a batting paradise, this time around. Not just locals but foreign stars have also struggled. Even Mohammad Rizwan's strike-rate has come under the cosh. The feeling is that batters have not found their feet properly but for every foreigner, there are more locals that can take the opportunity and perform.

One foreign player, who's side is languishing at the bottom end, said on condition of anonymity that not enough drives have been seen from his side's local batters to fight and stay alive even with five games left.

Overall, this BPL paints a gloomy picture -- one that might be the precursor to the picture the Tigers may paint at the upcoming T20 World Cup this year.

Liton Das, who finally got some runs under his belt yesterday, felt that calculative risk was a facet that was not being utilised. Indeed, batters have often gone for shots with high-risk and low-guarantee of success. When a full-toss could be dispatched over extra cover, they have gone for the heave over mid-wicket -- a popular choice this BPL among batters -- to not only miss out on a boundary but also lose their wickets by finding fielders.

"We try every year [to have better wickets]. It can't be that always the wicket is to be blamed. Those who can take calculative risks, and play well can get runs. Even here it was possible to get 170," Comilla Victorians skipper Liton said at the press conference.

"The start we had, we could have gotten 170. We didn't play well in the middle overs and there were many dots. It's because we are only trying to go for big shots. There are options for ones and twos. We have lacking as batters about how to score in the middle overs. Even Bangladesh team suffers from this," Liton said.

"Would the wicket change if I say something? We have to accept the facts. The challenge is to score 150 on a 150-run wicket," he added.

It is a skill-gap that Bangladeshi players cannot wrap their heads around. When 150 becomes a challenging score, it might become a regular trend that batters, bar a few in the national side, do not quite know how to score runs when facing better wickets than BPL's.