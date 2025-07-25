Test of bench strength goes wrong

The third and final T20I against Pakistan in Mirpur yesterday presented the Tigers a luxury they don't often get – an opportunity to test their bench strength, having already taken an unassailable lead in the series by winning the opening two matches.

The Bangladesh management had two options – go in with their main XI in a quest to seal their maiden 3-0 clean sweep over Pakistan in T20Is or test their bench strength as this will be their last match before the Asia Cup T20, likely to be held in September.

Historically, Bangladesh aren't known as a side who test their bench strength. But this time, the think tank chose the second option.

Even though it did not go smoothly for the team, as they lost the match by 74 runs, it provided the think tank clarity over who should be part of their plans for the Asia Cup, and who should not.

In the third T20I, Bangladesh had rung in five changes in the playing XI from the previous game, as Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed and Nasum Ahmed came in for Parvez Hossain Emon, Tawhid Hridoy, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman and Rishad Hossain.

Among the additions, Tanzid and Taskin are first-choice cricketers in T20Is but the remaining three – Miraz, Saifuddin and Nasum – are not.

So, for these three players and opener Mohammad Naim, who received a second game in a row, this was a chance to prove their mettle. However, not all of them could cash in on the opportunity.

ODI captain Miraz, who is often criticised for not being up to par in T20Is, Miraz went for 14 runs in the first over and wasn't brought back by skipper Litton Das again. As a batter, he made an eight-ball 10 before getting caught at mid-off with a mistimed pull against Faheem Ashraf.

Naim, who had only made three runs in the second game on Thursday, could only make a 17-ball 10 while chasing a target of 179.

But it was not all gloom for the backup players as Nasum, who was playing a T20I after a year, finished with the best bowling figures for Bangladesh (2-22) on the day.

Saifuddin was economical, finishing with 1-28 in four overs, and also scored an unbeaten 34-ball 35, highest in the side, to push Bangladesh's total to 104 from 41-7.

Although both Nasum and Saifuddin's performances were nowhere enough to make up for the shoddy display from the rest of the side, the duo has put forth a good showing to put themselves in line for a spot in the Asia Cup bound squad. Miraz and Naim, meanwhile, have done the exact opposite.