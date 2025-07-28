Terrorism must stop but cricket shouldn’t: Ganguly backs India-Pakistan clash amid tensions

Former India captain and ex-BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has weighed in on the much-debated decision to schedule a high-voltage clash between India and Pakistan in the upcoming Asia Cup T20, set to be held in the UAE from September 9 to 28.

The tournament, hosted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), will feature 19 matches across Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

India and Pakistan have been placed in the same group, alongside hosts UAE and Oman. The archrivals are set to face off on September 14 in Dubai, with India opening their campaign against UAE on September 10.

Group B will consist of Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Hong Kong.

According to reports, as per the Asian Cricket Council's broadcaster agreement, India and Pakistan are mandated to be placed in the same group to ensure maximum viewership. The format virtually guarantees at least two encounters between the sides -- one in the group stage and another in the Super Four. A third meeting is possible if both teams qualify for the final.

Although BCCI holds the official hosting rights, the tournament has been relocated to the UAE due to the long-standing agreement between India and Pakistan to play bilateral or multilateral matches only at neutral venues. The understanding is expected to remain in place until 2027, amid continuing diplomatic tensions between the two countries.

The decision to go ahead with the India-Pakistan fixture has sparked backlash from segments of Indian fans and former players, particularly in the wake of a recent terror attack in Pahalgam that resulted in casualties among Indian security forces.

However, Ganguly expressed support for continuing cricketing ties on the field, despite the political climate.

"I am okay. The sport must go on. At the same time, Pahalgam should not happen, but the sport must go on. Terrorism must not happen; it needs to be stopped. India took a strong stance towards terrorism... Sport needs to be played," Ganguly told ANI.

His comments come days after India's Legends squad withdrew from a World Championship of Legends (WCL) fixture against Pakistan Champions. The side, captained by Yuvraj Singh and featuring several former internationals, pulled out just hours before the scheduled start of the match, reportedly due to similar concerns over tensions with Pakistan.