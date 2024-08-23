‘A’ team’s Pak series ends in stalemate

The two-match four-day series between Bangladesh 'A' and Pakistan Shaheens ended in a stalemate after the rain-marred second match concluded in a draw at the Islamabad Club Cricket Oval on Friday.

Resuming on 346-6, Bangladesh 'A' declared their first innings on 404-9 after Jaker Ali made the highest 172.

Pakistan Shaheens leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed took all three Bangladesh wickets that fell on the final day to finish with 4-103.

The hosts, in reply, reached 281-4 before both captains accepted a draw. Shaheens opener Al Zaryab top-scored with 117.

Pacer Taskin Ahmed, who is also in the Bangladesh squad for their second Test against Pakistan, trapped Imam-ul-Haq (0) LBW in the first ball of Shaheens innings but that remained his only success in the 15 overs he bowled on the day. Pacers Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Ruyel Miah also took one wicket each.

The first two days of the match saw no play owing to rain and a wet outfield. The first four-day match had also ended in a draw.

Both teams will now play a three-match one-day series, starting on August 26.

