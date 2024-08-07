Taskin waiting for A team nod

Bangladesh selectors are mulling over the possible inclusion of Taskin Ahmed for the A team's tour of Pakistan after the fast bowler expressed his wish to return to red-ball cricket.

"He wants to play Tests, and we will talk to the medical team," a member of the selection panel told The Daily Star.

In particular, focus will be on workload management so that the pacer's white-ball prospects are not hampered.

"We do wish to include him in the A team's tour, but let's see what happens since the A team's tour has been deferred," said members of the selection panel.

Playing Taskin in the second four-day game of the A team (from August 20-23 in Islamabad) would mean that he would miss the first international Test against Pakistan, which starts on August 21 in Rawalpindi.

Taskin has been undergoing training individually and said he was getting ready to play for the A team if possible. The Bangladesh A team will reach Islamabad on August 10.