Taskin returns as Bangladesh sent to bowl first in series-decider

Bangladesh lost the toss and were sent to bowl first in the series-deciding third ODI against Sri Lanka at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele today.

Bangladesh, who won the previous ODI by 16 runs to level the three-match series 1-1, have made one change, with experienced pacer Taskin Ahmed returning to the XI in place of Hasan Mahmud.

The hosts, meanwhile, have named an unchanged XI.

If Bangladesh can win today, they will secure their maiden ODI series win on Sri Lankan soil.

The team winning the toss and batting first had won in the first two ODIs of the series.

Bangladesh XI: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shamim Hossain, Tawhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Jaker Ali, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Hasan Mahmud, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

Sri Lanka XI: Nishan Madushka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka (c), Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Asitha Fernando