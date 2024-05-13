Taskin to miss T20 WC build-up series against USA

Bangladesh are sweating on Taskin Ahmed's injury ahead of the T20 World Cup in the USA and the West Indies in June.

Taskin's follow-up medical reports from the USA will reveal whether he will be able to regain adequate fitness for the World Cup.

Bangladesh will play a three-match series against the USA, starting on May 21, and given doubts regarding Taskin's recovery, he will not be part of the series against the USA. Pacer Hasan Mahmud is set to go to the USA for the World Cup build-up series, a BCB source said.

Taskin's injury status has been a source of doubt but the team management is hopeful that he may recover in time for the mega event.

"We are still hopeful that we will have some positive news regarding Taskin. If it was too serious, we would have been informed that there is no chance [for him to play in T20 World Cup]," a BCB source informed.

Bangladesh are set to announce the World Cup team on Tuesday.