Tamim’s Barishal send Shakib’s Rangpur to bat

Fortune Barishal captain Tamim Iqbal won the toss and sent Shakib Al Hasan's Rangpur Riders to bat first in both team's first match in this year's Bangladesh Premier League at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka today.

This is the first time Shakib and Tamim will be facing off on the cricket field since their public falling out before last year's ICC ODI World Cup.

Barishal have picked Pakistan's Mohammad Amir, Shoaib Malik, Sri Lanka's Dunith Wellalage and Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran as their four overseas recruits.

Meanwhile, Rangpur, led by Nurul Hasan Sohan, Brandon King, Azmatullah Omarzair, Mohammad Nabi and Salman Irshad as their overseas players.

Fortune Barishal (Playing XI): Tamim Iqbal(c), Ibrahim Zadran, Soumya Sarkar, Shoaib Malik, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Dunith Wellalage, Khaled Ahmed, Rakibul Hasan, Mohammad Amir

Rangpur Riders (Playing XI): Brandon King, Nurul Hasan(w), Shakib Al Hasan(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rony Talukdar, Mahedi Hasan, Shamim Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Hasan Murad, Salman Irshad