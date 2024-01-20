Cricket
Tamim's Barishal defeat Shakib's Rangpur

Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal
Fortune Barishal's Tamim Iqbal and Rangpur Rider's Shakib Al Hasan shake hands after the match. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Skipper Tamim Iqbal's 35 off 24 balls and Mahmudullah's cameo of 19 off 11 balls guided Fortune Barishal to a five-wicket win over Rangpur Riders at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka today.

This is the first time Shakib and Tamim are facing off on the cricket field since their public falling out before last year's ICC ODI World Cup.

Tamim set up the 135-run chase by powering Barishal to 51-1 at the end of the Powerplay.

Mahmudullah then laid the finishing touches with a six in the penultimate over and another one in the first ball of the final over to take the side to 138-5.

Shakib Al Hasan
Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Earlier, Barishal bowlers laid the foundation for the victory by restricting Rangpur to 134-9.

Shamim Hossain top-scored with a 33-ball 34 while pacer Khaled Ahmed took 4-31.

Shakib Al Hasan
Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Shakib Al Hasan, in his first match since being elected as a member of the parliament, made two runs with the bat for Rangpur and picked up the wickets of Ibrahim Zadran and Mushfiqur Rahim.

