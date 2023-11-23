Tamim meets PM

Former Bangladesh ODI captain Tamim Iqbal met with the Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday at the PM's office. Tamim posted a picture with the Prime Minister on his Facebook.

It could not be ascertained what was discussed in the meeting. Tamim's wife also accompanied him during the meet.

"It's always a pleasure to meet the Honourable PM," Tamim wrote in a Facebook post.

Earlier in July this year, Tamim had reversed his decision to retire from international cricket following intervention from the Prime Minister. While it was expected that the left-handed opener would play the World Cup, Tamim would later give up ODI captaincy before he opted not to play the World Cup.

Earlier today, all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan held a meeting with Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader.

Shakib recently collected Awami League's nomination forms for three constituencies for the 12th parliamentary elections.