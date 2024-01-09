Cricket
Sports Reporter
Tue Jan 9, 2024 01:19 PM
Last update on: Tue Jan 9, 2024 01:53 PM

Cricket

Tamim hurt while batting in Mirpur

Sports Reporter
Tue Jan 9, 2024 01:19 PM Last update on: Tue Jan 9, 2024 01:53 PM
PHOTO: FIROZ AHMED

Bangladesh batsman Tamim Iqbal suffered an injury while batting at the nets adjacent to the indoor facilities at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium today. 

Tamim was facing Taskin Ahmed in the nets when a delivery hit his left index finger. The batter left the nets after the injury and received initial treatment. 

The opener was then seen leaving the premises with a bandaged finger.

PHOTO: FIROZ AHMED

Tamim last played an international game on September 26, 2023, during New Zealand's ODI tour of Bangladesh. 

Tamim has been undergoing net sessions for two days.

No official statement has come regarding the state of the injury. 

Tamim is slated to feature in the Bangladesh Premier League game on Janaury 20, when his side Fortune Barishal take on Rangpur Riders.

 

 

