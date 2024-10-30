Taijul takes five but SA move past 400

Taijul Islam celebrates one of his three wickets on Wednesday morning. Photo: AFP

Taijul Islam took three wickets in space of five runs but South Africa moved past 400 on the second morning of the second Test against South Africa in Chattogram on Wednesday.

The left-arm spinner, who had got eight wickets including a five-for in the Dhaka Test which Bangladesh lost by seven wickets, took the two other wickets to fall on the opening day when the Proteas had scored 307 for two.

Taijul has now 14 five-wicket hauls in 49 Tests.

David Bedingham was the first to fall, bowled by Taijul on 59 as the Proteas lost their first of the morning on 386.

Five runs later, Tony de Zorzi's marathon knock came to an end at 177, pinned in front by Taijul before first Test's centurion, Kyle Verreynne was trapped in front by the left-armer without adding to the score.

At Lunch, South Africa were 413 for five with Ryan Rickelton batting on 11 and Wiaan Mulder unbeaten on 12.