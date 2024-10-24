Taijul removes Markram, De Zorzi but SA cruise along toward 106-run target

South Africa got off to a decent start in their chase of a meagre 106-run target before Taijul Islam managed to remove the Proteas' openers -- stand-in skipper Aiden Markram and Tony de Zorzi -- in the first session on Day 4 of their first of two-Test series at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur today.

Taijul set up Markram nicely to get through the gates of the right-hander in the 10th over of the visitors' second innings. Having the ball to turn away the previous delivery, Taijul had the next one hold its line as it beat Markram's inside edge to rattle his stumps. Markram, standing in for regular skipper Temba Bavuma in the first Test, had to depart after a 27-ball 20. The wicket also ended a 42-run opening stand between Markram and Tony de Zorzi.

Taijul also got the scalp of De Zorzi soon when the left-arm spinner had the left-handed batter charge one down to give a straightforward catch to Hasan Mahmud at long on. De Zorzi departed after a 52-ball 41.

The wickets of Markram and De Zorzi, however, might have just come too late for the Tigers as the visitors now look all set to clinch victory in the game. South Africa reached 84 for two after 17 overs, needing just 23 more runs to win.

Miraz misses out on ton as Tigers bundled out for 307 to set Proteas 106-run target

Bangladesh's Mehedi Hasan Miraz was left three runs short of what would have been his second Test ton as the Tigers were bundled out for 307 after 89.5 overs in their second innings early on Day 4 of their first Test against South Africa at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur today.

The Tigers have set a 106-run target.

It took South Africa just 29 deliveries to wrap things up on the fourth day as the visitors' pacers Kagiso Rabada and Wiaan Mulder wasted no time in scalping the final three wickets. Having started with a new cherry on an overcast day, Rabada first had Nayeem (16 off 29) trapped in front with just the third delivery.

Just two overs after Nayeem's departure, South Africa pacer Wiaan Mulder had left-handed batter Taijul Islam edge one back to the slip cordon. Taijul departed after a run-a-ball seven.

Miraz, who helped the Tigers fight in the game with a 191-ball 97, was the last to depart when he steered a Rabada delivery back to slip. Rabada claimed his 15th Test fifier, finishing with figures of six for 46 in 17.5 overs.

Ban v SA, First Test, Day 4: Nayeem, Taijul depart early

