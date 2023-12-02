Taijul overwhelmed with joy after NZ win

Taijul Islam was named the player of the match for his 10-wcket haul against New Zealand in the Sylhet Test. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Taijul Islam was struggling to come up with the words to describe his elation after his 10-wicket haul catapulted Bangladesh to their maiden win over New Zealand in home Tests at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

"The feeling of winning against such a big team can't be expressed," Taijul told the media after the Tigers defeated the Kiwis by 150 runs on the fifth day of the Sylhet Test to take a 1-0 lead in the two-Test series.

The left-arm spinner led the Bangladesh attack in the match, claiming four wickets in the first innings and six in the second to finish with match figures of 10-184.

The 31-year-old year said that they adopted an attacking approach throughout the match which resulted in a monumental win for the hosts.

"We wanted to follow our processes. We planned to keep attacking when we get in a winning position. That was our plan."

Taijul also attributed the win to all members of the team as everyone chipped in and played their role to complete the victory.

"Overall, everyone deserves the credit. At the end of the day, the cricketers have to do well on the field. No matter how the wicket is, if you don't play well you won't succeed."