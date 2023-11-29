Taijul gives Bangladesh first breakthrough

Bangladesh's left-arm spinner Taijul Islam removed New Zealand opener Tom Latham to give his side the first breakthrough on Day Two of the first Test against New Zealand at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Latham , who scored 21, scooped one up to short fine leg while trying to sweep Taijul in the 13th over of the innings.

New Zealand were one down for 36 after 13 overs, with Devon Conway unbeaten on 11 at the crease where he was joined by Kane Williamson following Latham's dismissal.

Bangladesh all out for 310

Bangladesh failed to add any run to their overnight total as they were all out for 310 on Day Two of the first Test against New Zealand at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Shoriful Islam was the last wicket to go as he was trapped lbw on the very first delivery of the morning session bowled by Kiwi skipper Tim Southee.

The last pair managed to add a 20-run stand before Bangladesh got skittled out, with Shoriful adding 13 runs while Taijul managed eight.

Bangladesh opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy top-scored with 86 after the hosts decided to bat first having won the toss.

Joy missed out on a hundred and was the only batter to register a fifty-plus score on a scorecard where all batters barring Taijul Islam managed to reach double figures.

New Zealand's Glenn Phillips starred with his off-spin, picking up four wickets on the first day for 53 runs, while Kyle Jamieson and Ajaz Patel scalped two each.