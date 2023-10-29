Sylhet, Chattogram win big in NCL

Chattogram Division finished off the 55-run target in quick time today at Sylhet Academy Ground in Sylhet against Rajshahi Division with Parvez Hossain Emon and Shykat Ali remaining unbeaten on 27 and 28.

Earlier on day three, bowlers Ifran Hossain and Nayeem Hasan ran through Rajshahi Division, taking nine wickets collectively to bowl them out for just 182,

At Khulna's Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium, Sylhet Division thrashed Rangpur Division by an innings and 26 runs in the tier 1 match.

Asked to follow on, Rangpur, who finished the day three on 166 for seven, needed 90 runs to avoid an innings defeat but were skittled out for 230 in the second innings. Abu Jayed Rahi and Khaled Ahmed were the pick of the Sylhet bowlers, bagging 7 and 6 wickets respectively in the match. Rahi also attained the feat of 300 first-class wickets during the match.

The tier 1 game between Dhaka Division and Dhaka Metro at Cox's Bazar finally got under way on day four and having won the toss, Dhaka Division batted first and declared at 133 for 1 with Rony Talukdar hitting a 59-ball 77 with 11 fours and two sixes and Abdul Mazid making 55.

Dhaka Metro lost four wickets, reaching 49 for four as the match ended in a draw.

Earlier on Saturday, Barishal Division won their first game with a seven-wicket win over table toppers Khulna Division in the tier 2 match.