Rangpur Riders’ star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan had a busy day in training at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. The 36-year-old warmed up with a session of football with a few of Khulna Tigers players before heading to the outdoor nets where he was seen receiving tips from Comilla Victorians head coach Mohammad Salauddin, who has been his long-time mentor. Photos: Firoz Ahmed