Storm in Houston puts start of Bangladesh-USA series in doubt

A major storm in Houston, Texas has destroyed the temporary infrastructure at the Prairie View Cricket Complex, where Bangladesh are scheduled to play a three-match series against the USA starting on May 21.

The Bangladesh team landed in Houston on Friday ahead of the three T20Is against the USA, scheduled on May 21, 23 and 25.

However, given the state of the venue, the start of the series is now at risk, said ESPNCricinfo's USA correspondent Peter Della Penna.

"The start of the USA v Bangladesh T20I series scheduled for May 21 is currently in doubt after a major storm system ripped through the Houston area on Thursday. The majority of the temporary infrastructure recently installed at Prairie View Cricket Complex has been destroyed," Penna wrote on X.

After the series against the USA, the Tigers would then play an ICC scheduled warm-up match against the same opponents on May 28 and a second warm-up game against India on June 1.

Bangladesh's T20 World Cup campaign will begin against Sri Lana on June 8 in Dallas.