Sri Lanka on top

Veteran opening batter Dimuth Karunaratne compiled a composed half-century as Sri Lanka sat on the driver's seat after the second day of the first Test against Bangladesh in Sylhet yesterday.

The 35-year-old former captain scored a 101-ball 52, featuring seven fours and a six, to guide the visitors to 119 for five in the second innings at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium to extend their lead to 211 runs, with three days remaining in the first of the two-match Test series which are part of the World Test Championship.

Skipper Dhananjaya de Silva was batting on 23 alongside night-watchman Vishwa Fernando on two, with Kamindu Mendis – one of the two centurions from Sri Lanka's first innings, yet to come out to bat. Nahid Rana took two wickets while Shoriful Islam, Taijul Islam and Mehedi Hasan Miraz shared a wicket each for the Tigers.

Even as Bangladesh managed to take five wickets in the 36 overs of play, the visitors will be fairly confident with whatever lead they post on the board after having bowled the hosts out for 188 in their first essay earlier in the day.

Having started the day at 32 for three, Bangladesh batters had failed to put up any meaningful resistance against the pace of Vishwa, Lahiru Kumara and Kasun Rajitha – the three of them accounting for all the 10 wickets.

Left-arm spinner Taijul was the top-scorer for Bangladesh in the first innings as the five specialist bowlers scored 84 against 85 scored by seven batters in the side.