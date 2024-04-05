Sri Lanka Test defeats an eye-opener for chief selector Lipu

Gazi Ashraf Lipu (L). Sri Lanka players (R) react after Shahadat Hossain Dipu (not in frame) is given out during the fourth day of the second Test in Chattogram on April 02, 2024 Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Losing the recently concluded home Test series to Sri Lanka has put Bangladesh cricket under scrutiny, given how batting unit of the Tigers miserably failed to live up to the standards of the game's longest and hardest format.

Bangladesh lost both Tests comprehensively in Sylhet and Chattogram, and the batting department's shortcomings were there for all to see. The home side could only manage to put 200-plus total in one out of four instances, and a vast majority of the batters could not put a price tag to their wickets.

According to Bangladesh's new chief selector Gazi Ashraf Hossain Lipu, the result of the Test series has been disappointing but he sees the bright side of it.

"We had hoped that the team would perform and compete much better. It's not like results had to be in our favour, since we have said it before that we intended to play on sporting wickets," Lipu told reporters on Friday.

"As we have to play Tests abroad too, the BCB has decided to put these wickets in play to better gauge the strengths and weaknesses of the team.

"Although the results have been disappointing, the team's weaknesses have been identified, I think, and the board and team management will work on those accordingly" he added.

Lipu informed media that the selectors will sit with some players to receive their feedback on the state of things, after skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto remarked during the post-series presser that the standard of domestic cricket is not up to the mark, a day after former captain Mominul Haque expressed similar sentiments.

"We will exchange opinions with the players. I have seen Mominul's interview and it needs to be analysed. Their views are very important as well; how they are perceiving the situation," he informed.