Sri Lanka steady the ship before bad light ends play early

Sri Lanka's captain Dhananjaya de Silva watches the ball after playing a shot on day two of the thrid cricket test match between England and Sri Lanka at The Oval cricket ground in London on September 7, 2024. Photo: AFP

Sri Lanka were on 211 for five in reply to England's first-innings total of 325 when bad light stopped play on the second day of the third Test on Saturday at The Oval.

The floodlights were on all day in south London. As the afternoon progressed the light deteriorated gradually, with England only allowed to use their spin bowlers, and fielders sometimes clearly struggling to judge the speed and direction of balls hit their way.

Sri Lanka's Dhananjaya de Silva (64) and Kamindu Mendis (54) put on a classy century partnership to help haul their side over the 200-run mark after the visitors gave up a flurry of early wickets.

With the exception of opener Pathum Nissanka (64),who became England debutant Josh Hull's first international Test wicket victim, the visitors' top-order batters struggled to reach double figures.

England were all out for 325 just before the lunch interval, with captain Ollie Pope underpinning the innings with a knock of 154, peppered with 19 fours and two sixes.