Sri Lanka rebuilding to win 2026 T20 World Cup: Shanaka

Sri Lanka are building a robust all-round Twenty20 side with a rich blend of youngsters and experienced players as they dream of winning the 2026 World Cup on home soil, former white-ball captain Dasun Shanaka has said.

Shanaka, who led Sri Lanka to victory in the 2022 T20 Asia Cup, was replaced as captain by Wanindu Hasaranga in December following the team's poor showing in the last three white-ball World Cups.

Hasaranga could not guide Sri Lanka beyond the group stage in this year's T20 World Cup as the island nation, who won the title in 2014, failed to reach the semi-finals for the fourth successive time.

Ahead of the 2026 edition which will be co-hosted by Sri Lanka and India, however, Shanaka expressed optimism.

"We are building a very good team. The best ones like Charith Asalanka, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama and a few all-rounders are coming through the ranks," Shanaka told Reuters.

"We're developing a new side and at the same time we have experience... We are a good all-round side. I'm sure we have a very good chance, especially playing in India and Sri Lanka."

Having played more than half of his T20 matches batting at number six since his debut in 2015, Shanaka is hoping to move higher up the order.

"I miss playing long innings, I want to score centuries but my position sometimes asks me questions," Shanaka said.

"I batted at number four in the ZimAfroT10 and I've been a success in this tournament... In the national side, sometimes I bat deep down the order, which doesn't allow me to bat for a long period."

The 33-year-old captained the Harare Bolts in the ZimAfroT10 and featured in the league's team of the season having finished among the top run-scorers.

"I'm happy that I'm now getting a chance to bat a bit high in the order for Sri Lanka. From the team's perspective, winning a World Cup is my dream," he added.

Shanaka said captain Dhananjaya de Silva and coach Sanath Jayasuriya deserve credit for improving the test team in a short period of time.

"Before going to England, we had the domestic first-class season. I scored a couple of hundreds but unfortunately, I missed out on that tour," Shanaka said.

"I desperately want to play the long format because I am good at that as well."