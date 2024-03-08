Cricket
Sports Reporter from Sylhet
Fri Mar 8, 2024 08:30 PM
Last update on: Fri Mar 8, 2024 08:34 PM

Cricket

Sri Lanka ‘moved on’ from DRS controversy

Sports Reporter from Sylhet
Fri Mar 8, 2024 08:30 PM Last update on: Fri Mar 8, 2024 08:34 PM
Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Sri Lanka team manager Mahinda Halangoda claimed that the visitors have moved past the incident in the second T20I where Bangladesh opener Soumya Sarkar was not given out following a review after the on-field umpire had raised his finger to a caught-behind appeal.

The Sri Lanka-Bangladesh encounters are always fiery affairs and the latest episode of controversy only seems to have added fuel to the fire as players also had their say both on and off the field. Sri Lanka have already filed a report regarding the matter and are awaiting ICC's verdict on the issue.

Even on the eve of the third and final T20I, the topic was broached in the pre-game presser today. A question regarding the incident was asked to batting coach Thilina Kandamby but team manager Halangoda chose to reply.

"I think we have moved on from what had happened in that match," Halangoda said.

He also mentioned that that episode is over for the Lankans.

"We can't undo it and there is a report being sent about umpires after every game and we have followed the procedure and whatever action needs to be taken has to be taken and ICC obviously will look at the footage and they will take whatever action they have to. I think, for us, that episode is over," he said.

Related topic:
Sri LankaBangladesh
