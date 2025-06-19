Sri Lanka dominate first session on Day 3 against Bangladesh

Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka plays a shot during the third day of the first Test against Bangladesh at the Galle International Cricket Stadium on June 19, 2025. Photo: AFP

Hosts Sri Lanka dominated the first session on Day 3 of their first Test against Bangladesh, taking their first innings score to 100 for the loss of one wicket in 27 overs at the Galle International Stadium today.

Before Lunch was announced, opener Pathum Nissanka and Dinesh Chandimal stitched together a 53-run unbroken second-wicket stand, rebuilding the innings for the hosts after they had lost Lahiru Udara earlier.

Sri Lanka barely looked to be in any sort of trouble, except for the time Udara gave a catch back to Bangladesh's left-arm spinner Taijul Islam in the 13th over. Udara walked back after scoring 29 off 34 deliveries.

That wicket was the only highlight for the Tigers, who, having started the day on 484 for nine, added just 11 runs to their overnight score to be bundled out for 495 in their first innings.

Sri Lanka also got off to a decent start, with openers Nissanka and Udara smashing a host of boundaries in the initial overs, as they starred in a 47-run opening stand.

Taijul removes Udara to give Tigers breakthrough after SL's decent start

Bangladesh's left-arm spinner Taijul Islam got the wicket of Sri Lanka opener Lahiru Udara early on Day 3 of the first Test to provide the Tigers a much-needed breakthrough following the hosts' decent start at the Galle International Stadium today.

A tossed-up delivery from Taijul, and right-hander Udara tried to play it on the onside, but closed the face of the bat early and ended up giving a leading edge back to the bowler.

Udara walked back after a 34-ball 29, after a 47-run opening stand with Pathum Nissanka, who remains unbeaten on 15 off 43 deliveries. Sri Lanka moved to 52 for one after 13 overs.

Before the dismissal, Sri Lankan openers looked comfortable out in middle, mostly dealing in boundaries while in reply of Bangladesh's first innings score of 495.

Openers deal in boundaries as SL get decent start against Bangladesh

Sri Lanka openers have been dealing in boundaries, giving the hosts a decent start in their first innings on Day 3 of the first Test against Bangladesh at the Galle International Stadium today.

In reply to Bangladesh's first innings score of 495, Sri Lanka amassed 47 for no loss in 10 overs. Their openers -- Pathum Nissanka and Lahiru Udara -- smashed a total of eight boundaries so far, as the duo looked comfortable operating against both pacers and spinners.

Nissanka moved to 15 off 35 deliveries, while Udara made 29 off 28 balls not out.

Bangladesh pacers Hasan Mahmud and Nahid Rana could not trouble the Lankan batters much, as was the case for spinner Taijul Islam, who was introduced in the sixth over of the innings.

Bangladesh survive just 16 deliveries on Day 3 as they score 495 in first innings

Bangladesh were bundled out for 495 in 153.4 overs in their first innings early on Day 3 of the first Test against hosts Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium today.

Having started the day on 484 for nine, the two overnight Bangladesh batters -- Hasan Mahmud and Nahid Rana -- added 11 runs today, surviving just 16 deliveries.

Bangladesh saw their innings get wrapped up when Nahid (0 off 8) gloved back an Asitha Fernando delivery down the leg side to be caught by wicketkeeper Kusal Mendis. Hasan remained unbeaten on seven off 15 deliveries.

For Bangladesh, experienced batter Mushfiqur Rahim top-scored with 163, while skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto made 148. Wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das scored 90, missing out on his fifth Test ton by just 10 runs.

Sri Lanka pacer Asitha claimed four wickets for 86 runs in 29.4 overs, while Milan Rathnayake and Tharindu Rathnayake took three wickets each.