Star Sports Report 
Thu Feb 29, 2024 09:59 PM
Last update on: Fri Mar 1, 2024 11:13 AM

Sri Lanka arrive for Bangladesh tour 

The Sri Lankan team arrived for their all-format tour of Bangladesh today.  

After their arrival, the Lankans travelled straight to Sylhet where they will play three T20Is starting on March 4. The second and third matches will be played on March 6 and 9 respectively.

The action will then shift to Chattogram for the three-match ODI series, with the first match to be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium on March 13 followed by the second and third on March 15 and 18. 

Sylhet will host the first of the two-match Test series starting on March 22 before the teams travel back to the port city to cap off the tour with the second Test beginning on March 30. 

Charirth Asalanka will skipper the Lankans for the first two T20Is in the absence of the suspended Wanindu Hasaranga.

Sri Lanka's T20 squad: Wanindu Hasaranga (capt), Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Perera, Dilshan Madushanka, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Akila Dananjaya, Binura Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Avishka Fernando and Jeffrey Vandersay.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka
