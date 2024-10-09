South Africa hammer Scots in Women's T20 World Cup

South Africa produced a superb all-round performance to thrash Scotland by 80 runs in their Group B match at the Women's T20 World Cup in Dubai on Wednesday.

After winning the toss and choosing to bat first, South Africa chalked up a tournament high 166-5 in their 20 overs with captain Laura Wolvaardt (40), Tazmin Brits (43) and Marizanne Kapp (43) all feasting on some weak bowling and poor fielding.

Scotland, playing in their first World Cup, were never in the chase and slumped to 80 all out in 17.5 overs to be eliminated from the tournament after three successive defeats.

The win lifts South Africa, beaten by Australia in the final of the 2023 edition, to the top of Group B while Scotland, who had already lost to Bangladesh and West Indies, remain bottom.

Scotland made life hard for themselves, dropping a simple chance when Wolvaardt was on just two.

The skipper made them pay as she clubbed five fours and a six in her 27-ball 40 which took her past Lizelle Lee's 1,896 runs to become South Africa's top-scorer in T20I cricket.

She fell to a fine catch by Olivia Bell but Scotland again blotted their copybook with another bad drop which reprieved Anneke Bosch on three.

Brits hit five fours and a six in her 43 while Kapp smashed her 43 off just 23 balls, enough to give her the player of the match award.

"I was a little bit nervous at the start," she said.

"(We) knew the wicket was going to be slow. it played a lot slower than our first game. Luckily, it came off."

The Scotland reply never got going, only Katherine Fraser (14) and Ailsa Lister (12) making it into double figures.

Nonkululeko Mlaba was the most succesful of the South African bowlers, picking up 3-12 in her four overs, while fellow left-arm spinner Chloe Tryon (2-22) became the first bowler to take two caught and bowleds in a women's T20I.