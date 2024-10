South Africa go to Lunch on 109-1

Bangladesh could make only one breakthrough in the morning session as South Africa reached 109-1 at Lunch on the opening day of the second Test at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram today.

Opeer Tony de Zorzi remained unbeaten on 49 and Tristan Stubbs is not out 23 as the Proteas made full use of the placid surface, scoring at a rate of 3.89 in the first session after opting to bat first.

Taijul Islam claimed the only wicket to fall in the session, which was of skipper Aiden Markram who perished after making 33 off 55 balls by mishitting a ball straight to Mominul Hauqe at mid-on.

Bangladesh missed out on one chance in the seventh over, when debutant wicketkeeper Mahidul Islam Ankon dropped a catch of Zorzi off the bowling of Hasan Mahmud.

Taijul breaks the opening stand

Taijul Islam broke the solid-looking opening stand for 69 by enticing Aiden Markram to go for a false shot as Bangladesh got their first breakthrough against South Africa in the morning session on Day 1 of the second Test at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram today.

Captain Markram, after easing into 33, came down the wicket and tried to hit Taijul over mid-on. However, he mistimed the shot and hit it straight to Mominul Haque as throwing away his wicket on a placid looking surface.

Earlier, Bangladesh's opening pacers Hasan Mahmud and Nahid Rana tried hard but found little assistance from the surface. Hasan did manage to produce one chance, inducing an outside edge off opener Tony de Zorzi when he was on six but debutant wicketkeeper Mahidul Islam Ankon could not hold onto the tough chance.

Zorzi, batting on 32, has now been joined by Tristan Stubbs.

Earlier, South Africa won the toss and opted to bat first.

No Liton, Ankon debuts as Bangladesh sent to bowl

Wicketkeeper-batter Mahidul Islam Ankon makes his debut in international cricket as Bangladesh lost the toss and were asked to bowl first by South Africa in the second Test at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram today.

Mahidul, who averages 30.69 in first-class cricket in 66 innings, was added to the squad yesterday as a replacement for Jaker Ali Anik, who got concussed during a practice session.

Bangladesh had to make two more changes in their playing eleven, as Liton Das is missing out due to illness and spinner Nayeem Hasan has been dropped. They have been replaced by Zakir Hasan and pacer Nahid Rana.

Meanwhile, South Africa have also made a couple of changes, bringing in Muthusamy and Paterson in place of Breetzke and Piedt.

Bangladesh are trailing 1-0 in the two-match series after losing the Dhaka Test by seven wickets. This could be the final Test for Najmul Hossain Shanto as Bangladesh skipper who has verbally expressed his desire to the board that he wants to step down after this series,

Bangladesh XI: Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Zakir Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahidul Islam Ankon (wk), Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana

South Africa XI: Aiden Markram (capt), Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Ryan Rickelton, Senuran Muthuswamy, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Dane Paterson