South Africa beat India by 5 wickets to lead T20I series

South Africa's Lizaad Williams appeals successfully for the lbw wicket of India's Shubman Gill on December 12, 2023. Photo: Reuters

South Africa beat India by five wicket in a rain-hit second T20I of the three-match series at St George's Park in Gqeberha on Tuesday.

Chasing a revised target of 152 in 15 overs, the Proteas batters were up to the task from the onset. A 27-ball 47 from opener Reeza Hendricks and skipper Aiden Markram's 30 off 17 ball took the hosts to 96 for one in 7.4 overs before Markram got out.

And despite losing two more wickets, of Hendricks and Heinrich Klaasen, on 108, South Africa reached target with five wickets in hand and seven balls to spare.

Mukesh Kumar took two wickets but he and all India bowlers went for a beating, with Kuldeep Yadav the most economical (8.66) of the lot.

Earlier, India, sent in to bat, were 180 for seven when rain ended the innings with three balls remaining in their 20 overs.

Indian captain Suryakumar hit 56 off 36 balls and the left-handed Singh was unbeaten with a career-best 68 off 39 deliveries.

Rain had threatened throughout the innings and it finally became heavy enough for the umpires to take the players off the field after South African fast bowler Gerald Coetzee took two wickets off successive balls.

Mohammed Siraj was walking out to face the hat-trick delivery when play was stopped.

Suryakumar went to the crease with the total on six for two after two overs. Both openers, Yashavi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill, were dismissed without scoring.

The precarious situation did not deter the captain and Tilak Varma (29) from going on the attack against some erratic bowling. They added 49 off 25 balls.

Suryakumar and Singh then put on 70 off 49 balls.

Coetzee took three for 32 but left-arm wrist-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi was the most economical bowler, taking one for 18 in four overs.

The first match in the three-game series was rained off without a ball bowled in Durban on Sunday.