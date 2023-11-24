South Africa announce skipper ahead of Bangladesh’s tour

Ahead of Bangladesh's tour of South Africa, the CSA (Cricket South Africa) has announced opener Laura Wolvaardt's as captain of all three formats.

Laura was the interim skipper of the side for the Pakistan and New Zealand series.

The 24-year-old will lead the Proteas in all three formats. Her first assignment as the full-time leader will be the home T20I and ODI series against Bangladesh from 3-23 December, ICC said.

The Bangladesh team are slated to catch a flight in the early hours of Saturday to embark on their tour of South Africa.

Wolvaardt achieved success in her stint as the temporary skipper, leading her side to back-to-back series wins over Pakistan and New Zealand, while also performing with the bat.

"A few of our senior players are not available for the T20-leg of the Bangladesh Tour due to injury and those returning from the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL). We are excited to provide an opportunity to our extended identified group, especially on the back of some injuries.

"This allows us to have an in-depth look at players for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup taking place next year in Bangladesh," Clinton du Preez, South Africa's Women Convenor of Selectors was quoted as saying by ICC.

Hilton Moreeng, South Africa Women's head coach, was looking to continue the work done so far.

"From our perspective, it is about continuing the good work that has been done. We know we are playing against Bangladesh who just came off a very successful tour against Pakistan.

"For the T20Is, this is where we are going to look, where possible, to blend in youngsters and give an opportunity to expose them at this level to keep growing the base," The head coach said. "Overall, we have a lot of good youngsters coming through and the squad is becoming stronger and stronger every day with a more challenging environment, so we as a team are looking forward to that.

"It's another opportunity for some of these youngsters to show what they can do while not losing sight of what we want to achieve overall when it comes to the entire tour."

Squad: Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Annerie Dercksen, Mieke de Ridder, Lara Goodall, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Masabata Klaas, Suné Luus, Eliz-Mari Marx, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Delmi Tucker, Laura Wolvaardt