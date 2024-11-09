Soumya-Shanto puts on 50-run stand

Bangladesh batters Soumya Sarker and Najmul Hossain Shanto put on an unbeaten 63-run stand to propel their side to 85-1 after 15 overs after the Tigers opted to bat in the second ODI of the three-match series against Afghanistan at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Soumya put away two fours and as many sixes for his unbeaten 41-ball 32, while Shanto hit three fours for his 32-ball 24.

Earlier, the Tigers lost opener Tanzid Tamim for a 17-ball 22 in the fourth over.

Tanzid departs early

It was another disappointing outing for Bangladesh opener Tanzid Tamim as departed after a 17-ball 22 after the Tigers opted to bat in the second ODI of the three-match series against Afghanistan at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

The left-handed batter put away three fours and six but got carried away which led to his dismissal. After taking mystery spinner Allah Ghazanfar for a six in the first delivery of the fourth over, Tanzid looked to go again in the next delivery down the ground but could only end up giving a simple catch to mid-on.

Bangladesh were 29-1 after four overs.

Jaker debuts, Nasum comes in as Bangladesh bat first

Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat first in the second ODI of the three-match series against Afghanistan at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the UAE today.

The Tigers have made two changes in their playing eleven. Mushfiqur Rahim is out of the series with a fractured finger and in his place debutant Jaker Ali Anik will keep wickets. Leg-spinner Rishad Hossain has also been dropped in favour of left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed.

Afghanistan, who won the first ODI to lead the series 1-0, are going in with an unchanged eleven.

Bangladesh must win the match to keep the series alive, after having lost the first match by 92 runs.

Bangladesh XI: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali Anik (wk), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam

Afghanistan XI: Sediqullah Atal, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Rahmat Shah, Hashamtullah Shahidi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, AM Ghazanfar, Nangeyalia Kharote, Fazalhaq Farooqi