Sohan's struggle at the crease ends as Tigers lose seven

The fourth wicket of the morning session on Day 3 of the first Test was gifted away to the visitors as Bangladesh wicket-keeper batter Nurul Hasan Sohan's restlessness at the crease saw him chip one back to New Zealand's Glenn Phillips leaving Bangladesh seven down for 291 after 92 overs in Sylhet on Friday.

Sohan seemed to have lost the plot as he looked to be uncomfortable in his unfruitful attempts to take the attack to the Kiwi bowlers. He shot himself in the foot when he skipped down the wicket only to chip it back to off-spinner Phillips two overs before Lunch. He had managed 10 runs before his dismissal.

Bangladesh went into Lunch with 308 on the board for the loss of seven, with the lead at 301.

Mehedi Hasan Miraz remained unbeaten on 32, with Nayeem Hasan not out on three at the other end.

Bangladesh lose initiative as Mushfiqur departs

The fourth day of the Sylhet Test is not going according to Bangladesh's plan as New Zealand clawed back with three dismissals before the end of the first session, including two overnight batters Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mushfiqur Rahim.

The Tigers are 285 for six after 87 overs in their second innings, leading by 278 runs. Mushfiqur was the latest to depart, falling to an arm ball off Ajaz Patel, out leg-before for 67 off 115.

Miraz, joined by Nurul Hasan Sohan, is not out on 16. Miraz, however, was lucky to stay in the middle after his lofted drive off Ajaz Patel in the 83rd over holed out to Henry Nicholls at mid-off. Nicholls took what appeared to be a brilliantly judged catch at mid-off, on the move and diving low to his left, but the third umpire was not sure whether the fielder grabbed it cleanly.

Before Mushfiqur, the hosts lost the wickets of debutant Shahadat Hossain Dipu and stand-in skipper Shanto (105) early in the day.

Dipu was trapped in front by leg-spinner Ish Sodhi, out for 18 off 19 balls.

New Zealand celebrate the dismissal of Shahadat Hossain Dipu on December 1, 2023. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Desperate to make further inroads, New Zealand skipper Tim Southee introduced five bowlers within the first 11 overs of the day and did not hesitate to opt for the new ball right after the completion of 80 overs.

Shanto departs in second over, Mushfiqur completes 27th Test fifty

Bangladesh stand-in captain Najmul Hossain Shanto could only add one more run to his overnight score as New Zealand's veteran pacer Tim Southee struck in his first over of Day 4 of the Sylhet Test today.

Shanto hangs his head in disappointment after getting out to Southee on December 1, 2023. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

At the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Shanto was out for 105 off 198, caught-behind to a seemingly harmless delivery in trying to guide the ball in the fine-leg region, leading to the New Zealand skipper's first wicket of the innings in his second ball of the day after Daryl Mitchell opened the proceedings.

The Tigers are 240 for four after 74 overs in their second innings, with debutant Shahadat Hossain Dipu in the middle, leading by 233 runs.

Bangladesh are now banking on Mushfiqur Rahim to guide them into a big lead. Mushfiqur, meanwhile, has hit the 27th fifty of his Test career.