Sohan smashes Bangladesh's fastest List A ton

North Zone batter Habibur Rahman Sohan registered the fastest ton in Bangladesh's List A cricket history when he smashed a 49-ball century against Central Zone in a Bangladesh Cricket League One-Day fixture at the Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium in Cox's Bazar on Thursday.

The right-handed batter bludgeoned nine sixes and as many fours for his 61-ball 117-run knock that led his side to an eight-wicket win.

He would have to give credit to the opposition as well as he got reprieves twice, once when he was yet to open his account and then again after he reached fifty.

Sohan's blistering knock saw him surpass former Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Bin Mortaza's record of a 50-ball hundred. Mashrafe record remained intact since 2016 when he scored the ton playing for Kalabagan Krira Chakra against Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club in a Dhaka Premier League fixture in Fatullah.

Chasing a modest total of 202, Sohan put together a 140-run stand with fellow opener Tanzid Hasan Tamim before the latter departed in the 12th over after scoring a 25-ball 34.

Sohan's boundary-heavy innings that saw him amass 90 runs in fours and sixes ended in the 18th over with the score on 174. Twenties from Amite Hasan (21) and Abdullah al Mamun (20) guided their side to an easy win.

Earlier, North pacer Shohidul Islam broke the back of the Central's batting with four wickets which was complemented by off-spinner Nahidul Islam's three scalps that helped bundle out Central for 202.