Smith will average in 60s as Test opener, says Labuschagne

Star Australian batter Steve Smith recently threw his hat in the race to take over the vacant opening spot in the Aussie Test team after the retirement of David Warner.

His public declaration of wanting to open the innings in Tests, something he is yet to do in his 13-year-long Test career, surprised many.

The 34-year-old currently bats at No.4, where he averages 61.50, but feels the challenge of opening the innings could reinvigorate his red-ball career.

Although coach Andrew McDonald seemed sceptical about making the change, Smith got a rousing endorsement from his teammate Marnus Labuschagne, who believes that Smith would average in the 60s if he does get the opportunity to play as an opener.

"He wants it, that's for sure. And jeez, what can't that guy do?" Labuschagne told cricket.com.au after Australia's 3-0 clean sweep of Pakistan.

"He averages 67 at four, 62 at three, 58 at five. I'm sure if we go down that path and give it to him, he's going to average in the 60s opening.

"I think it could be a good challenge for him. It could be one that gets him out and gets his beans going, out (to bat) straightaway, ball swinging around and nipping around, he's got a beautiful technique to combat any type of bowling. There's probably no one you want out there more," he added.

However, Smith would likely have to wait sometime before he gets that opportunity as the Aussie think tank seems key on trying one of Marcus Harris, Matt Renshaw or Cameron Bancroft in Warner's place in the forthcoming Test series'.