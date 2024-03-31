Six half-centuries as Sri Lanka post 531

Bangladesh were made to work extremely hard for the wickets. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Sri Lanka posted a massive 531 in the first innings of the second Test in Chattogram today, thanks to six batters getting past half-century marks.

None of the batters were able to reach the three-figure mark, but Sri Lanka will be firmly in the driver's seat with such a massive total. This is the highest innings total in a Test match having six half-centuries but not a century, beating the previous record set by India (524/9) in 1976 against New Zealand.

Kamindu Mendis, who scored centuries in both innings in Sylhet, was stranded on 92 as the 10th wicket fell to a run-out dismissal.

The others to get half-centuries were: Nishan Madushka (57), Dimuth Karunaratne (86), Kusal Mendis (93), Dinesh Chandimal (59) and Dhananjaya de Silva (70).

Shakib Al Hasan, back in Test cricket after 11 months, was the most successful of the bowlers with three wickets to his name.

Bangladesh effected three run-outs but put down at least five catches during the innings.

Lunch

Dhananjaya de Silva and Kamindu Mendis, the two twin centurions from the Sylhet Test, were together again as Sri Lanka looked to build towards a big total in their first innings of the Chattogram Test today.

The two all-rounders struck together an unbroken 36-run partnership in 12.4 overs as the visitors reached 411 for five at lunch on second's day's play at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

Captain de Silva was batting on 70 while Mendis was unbeaten on 17. Both of them scored centuries in both innings of the first which Sri Lanka won by 328 runs.

Shakib Al Hasan took the only wicket to fall in the morning, getting Dinesh Chandimal to edge one behind the stumps for 59.