Shanto says he didn’t need overs from Shakib in first innings

Questions regarding Shakib Al Hasan's lack of overs in the first Test in Chennai, where Bangladesh slumped to a 280-run loss at Chepauk, had been making the rounds since yesterday, especially after former India spinner Murali Karthik had said during his commentary with Star Sports that Shakib was facing issues with his bowling finger and also had a surgery.

Shakib, of course, did have a surgery almost six years ago after an injury that he suffered in the 2018 Asia Cup. Team management sources and medical department confirmed that Shakib did not have a new surgery on his fingers.

The questions over Shakib's lack of action with the ball, however, was quizzical. Shakib, who bowled an enormous number of overs in his recent stint with Surrey in English county championship, only came in to bowl in the 53rd over of India's first innings, and bowled just eight overs.

Shakib Al Hasan. Photo: AFP

But Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto today said that it was his decision not to use Shakib a lot, simply as the wicket favoured the pacers more during the first three days.

"I didn't really need him [Shakib] in the first innings, seeing how the three pace bowlers were doing. Miraz, too, was bowling well. It was my plan to keep the fast bowlers on for longer. We took six wickets quickly too," Shanto said at the press conference when asked why Shakib had bowled so less number of overs.

Shakib's overall contribution, too, was a topic that was discussed during the press conference, and specifically it was asked whether it is difficult to continue a struggling cricketer such as Shakib in the side.

Shanto had a wry smile on his face when the reporter ventured with a question about Bangladesh's legendary all-rounder's contribution.

"You have asked a brave question, MashAllah," he said with a smile that relayed Shanto was not of the same opinion as the reporter.

He cited that all the players have prepared well and he does not look at players differently whether they are someone new or someone as experienced as Shakib or Mushfiqur Rahim.

"As a captain, honestly, I look at how much hard work a player is putting into his game; whether he is struggling enough to make a comeback; what their intention is towards their team; how much he is willing to give to the team. I look at these things mainly. Some people might think that I am saying it because the question is about Shakib bhai. I try to look at everyone in the same way, whether it is Nahid Rana or Mushfiq bhai. More than whether he is scoring runs or not, I look at how his preparation is; what his thinking is about the team. I am happy with the way that every member of this Test squad has prepared and been willing to give to the team," he concluded.