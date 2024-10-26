Shanto to quit captaincy after SA Tests?

Bangladesh's all-format skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto has expressed his desire to step down from captaincy after the ongoing South Africa Test series, however, the opener is yet to hand in an official resignation letter, said cricket board officials.

"As a selector, we have knowledge over what's going on in the team. I have heard about the matter but didn't get anything official like a letter. He may have informed verbally," Hannan Sarkar, a member of the selection panel, confirmed The Daily Star today.

It was learnt that the board wants Shanto to continue as skipper and are trying to convince him to revert his decision.

When contacted, Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) chief executive officer Nizamuddin Chowdhury said that he has not received any document or letter from Shanto regarding the matter and also has no knowledge about Shanto wanting to step down.

Earlier in the day, it was reported by Cricbuzz, a cricket website, that Shanto is unlikely to lead Bangladesh after the conclusion of the ongoing home Test series against South Africa.

"Let's see what happens [as far as leading Bangladesh is concerned] because I am still waiting to hear it from the [BCB] president," Shanto admitted to the website about his decision.

BCB president Faruque Ahmed, who is currently out of the country to perform Umrah, is expected to respond to the matter once he returns to Bangladesh.

In February 2024, the BCB appointed Shanto as the all-format skipper for one year. He was expected to lead the side until the ICC Champions Trophy next year.

Shanto has led the Tigers in nine Tests, nine ODIs and 24 T20Is so far. As a captain, he won three Tests which included a series win over Pakistan at their own backyard. He also won three ODIs and 10 T20Is.