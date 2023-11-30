Shanto, Mominul fight back with fifty stand

Shanto and Mominul during the second innings of the first Test against New Zealand in Sylhet. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mominul Haque have fought back for the Tigers in the second session on day three against New Zealand in Sylhet with a fifty-run stand for the third wicket.

Bangladesh were in a bit of trouble following the loss of both openers early in the second session. However both Mominul and Shanto have tried to get on top of the bowling in their own respective ways. Mominul hit one through cover in the air to release pressure off Patel in the 20th over and followed it with another four next delivery via a pull shot. Shanto kept bringing up the reverse-sweep to good effect and despite the criticism of his approach in the first innings, Shanto seems to be carrying on his merry ways in the second innings as well. The fifty stand came in 62 deliveries as Bangladesh reached 88 for 2 in 26 overs.

Both openers back in the hut after lunch

Bangladesh have lost their first wicket three overs in to the second session on day three as Zakir Hasan fell prey to Ajaz Patel. Shortly afterwards, other opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy was run-out at the non-striker's end after a Najmul Hossain Shanto straight drive ricochetted off Tim Southee's fingers and onto the stumps.

It was the second time that Zakir has fallen to the Kiwi left-arm spinner in this game. Ajaz darted it in faster outside off stump and the ball turned sharply beating Zakir's bat. The ball hit the front pads and Zakir does not review the leg-before wicket decision. He falls after a 30-ball 17 with Bangladesh on 26 for 1. Najmul Hossain Shanto came in to accompany Mahmudul Hasan Joy at the wicket but in the very next over, Shanto's straight drive would crash onto the stumps, having deflected off Southee's fingers with Joy out of his ground at the non-striker's end. Joy, who was top scorer for Bangladesh in the first innings, departs for 8 off 46 deliveries following the unfortunate run out.

Bangladesh openers Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Zakir Hasan. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Joy, Zakir watchful as Tigers take 12-run lead at Lunch

Bangladesh openers Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Zakir Hasan remained somewhat cautious in their approach as the Tigers were able to go into the lunch break with a 12-run lead on Day 3 of their first Test against New Zealand at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium today.

Zakir remained unbeaten on 14 off 26 deliveries while Joy was not out on five off 34 balls as Bangladesh moved to 19 for no loss in their second innings. The Najmul Hossain Shanto-led side had earlier bundled out New Zealand for 317, thanks to two wickets in one over from Mominul Haque. The Tigers' first-innings score was 310.

In the 10 overs played in their second innings, New Zealand pacers were able to get some initial movement. Zakir provided some close calls, edging a Tim Southee delivery that flew through the slip cordon for a boundary.

However, both Zakir and Joy managed to hang on, bucking the trend of Bangladesh batters throwing the wicket away close to a session break in this Test.

